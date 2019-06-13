New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$20 $50
same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the The Foundry Big & Tall Supply Co. Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $19.99. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 13. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 42 to 58
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts
$19 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (2#Army Green pictured) for $26.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the price to $18.82. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in waist sizes from 30 to 36
Amazon · 6 days ago
Northgard Men's Cargo Shorts
$19 $27
free shipping
Youle via Amazon offers the Northgard Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Carbon Grey3229 pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "T92GX7S5" cuts the price to $18.89. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 40
Tanga · 4 wks ago
Men's French Terry Sweat Shorts
$12 $48
free shipping
Tanga offers these Men's French Terry Sweat Shorts With Contrast Trim in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
Walmart · 2 wks ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes 30 to 44
JCPenney · 5 days ago
PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts
$17 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30 to 44
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts
$16 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords.
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 1 day ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
