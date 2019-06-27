New
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
The Flex Belt Abdominal & Core Muscle Toning Belt
$76 $90
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers The Flex Belt Abdominal & Core Muscle Toning Belt for $89.95. Coupon code "ALT13" cuts that to $76.46. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • gel pads included (replace every 20 to 30 sessions)
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ALT13"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Exercise Equipment Rakuten Private Label Brands
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register