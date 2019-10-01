New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
The Flex Belt Abdominal & Core Muscle Toning Belt
$64 w/ $6 in Rakuten points $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Use code "SPORTS15" to get this discount.
  • You'll get $6.37 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • exercises all of the abdominal muscles simultaneously
  • fits waist sizes 24" to 47"
  • Model: FlexBelt-2310-0334
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS15"
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Rakuten Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register