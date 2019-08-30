New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
The Flex Belt Abdominal & Core Muscle Toning Belt
$60 w/ $9 in Rakuten Points $200
free shipping

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the The Flex Belt Abdominal and Core Muscle Toning Belt for $75. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $60. Plus, you'll bag $9 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $25 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now

Features
  • includes gel pads (replace every 20 to 30 sessions)
  • fits waist sizes 24" to 47"
  • Model: FlexBelt-2310-0334
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Exercise Equipment Rakuten Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register