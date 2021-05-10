The Dream Machine: Chapters 1 and 2 for PC or Mac: free

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Shop Now at Steam
- digital delivery
-
Expires 5/17/2021
-
Scroll about halfway down to find a selection of discounted Ubisoft games from $11.99. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition for $19.99 (low by $30).
- 7 discounted titles
Save on a range of video games, including Wolfenstein II, The Elder Scrolls V, Atelier Sophie, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
Get one of Sony's flagship first-party games completely free as part of their Play at Home initiative – it's $17 less than you'd pay for a physical copy. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Game Informer called it the Best Sony Exclusive of 2017.
- it includes the Frozen Wilds DLC and a digital artbook
Free-to-play multiplayer games no longer require a paid Xbox Live Gold account, and so are now entirely free – Looking for Group and party chat in the eligible games are also now free to use. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- If you purchased a Xbox Live Gold subscription before April 21 and want a refund, follow the steps in the "Can I cancel early" section – you can get credits of up to $0.33 per day remaining.
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
Save on a variety of Capcom games and soundtracks. Shop Now at Steam
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Dead Rising titles, and more
Save on the franchise collection as well as individual titles like World War II, Infinite Warfare, Ghosts, and more. Shop Now at Steam
