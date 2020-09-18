New
StackSocial · 25 mins ago
The Deep Learning & Data Analysis Certification Bundle
$28 $40

Coupon code "DN30" makes it the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • 30 hours of content on data analysis, visualization, statistics, deep learning, and more
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN30"
  • Expires 9/18/2020
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Education Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register