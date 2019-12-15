Personalize your DealNews Experience
Every day brings us one step closer to the future predicted in WALL-E. Today's step? A dual-chamber cup that lets you eat (er, drink?) your cereal on the go. It's the best deal we could find by a buck, but think about all the extra money you'll save by cutting out spoon costs! So now that we've got
lunch breakfast in a cup, surely those hover chairs are right around the corner. Buy Now at StackSocial
Save on a portable grill, a tabletop grill, or a propane smoker and several coordinating accessories. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
HRR Global via Amazon offers the Tissaj 5-Gallon Water Dispenser in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under our mention from a year ago and $10 less than what you'd pay for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $1,185 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now at StackSocial
