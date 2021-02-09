Apply coupon code "DN30" to save a total of $1,379 off the list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 7 courses
- 311 lessons
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
- digital download
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
- online video courses
It's $20 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- real-time source and device capture & broadcasting
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
Apply coupon code "DN20" to save $350 off the list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- web-based copywriting engine helps you create copy for ads, emails, funnels, & more
Coupon code "SMS10" cuts the price – each of these 11 courses is valued at $199, and similar courses cost around $15 apiece elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 11 courses, including "Amazon PPC Advertising Masterclass", "Amazon Product Research Challenge", and "Amazon FBA Tycoon: The Ultimate Private Label Masterclass"
Sign In or Register