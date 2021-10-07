New
The Container Store · 1 hr ago
$25 $40
curbside pickup
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The Container Store
Tips
- This item is only available for pickup.
Features
- cutout handles
- includes table & 3 stools
- 66-lb. weight capcity per stool
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Living Room Furniture at Amazon
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on chairs, bookcases, TV stands, tables, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Sauder Boulevard Café Lounge Chair for $120.69 (low by $20).
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mllieroo Bamboo 2-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Bench
$28 $50
free shipping w/ $35
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Amber.
Features
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Home Depot · 4 hrs ago
Linon Home Decor McLeod 8-Drawer Solid Wood Rolling Storage Cart
$129 $168
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $150 or more across all color options. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available at this price in Natural. You can also get it in White Wash for $130.
Features
- measures 20.8" x 16" x 40"
- 6 drawers holding up to 22 lbs. each
- made from premium-grade solid wood
- Model: THD02095
Target · 1 wk ago
Target Furniture Deals
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ $35
Shop discounted desks, TV stands, end tables, storage ottomans, and more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Pictured is the Threshold Springville Caned Door TV Stand for TVs up to 60" for $247.50 ($83 off).
The Container Store · 7 hrs ago
The Container Store Sale & Clearance
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Shop over 90 items, including shoe boxes, travel bags, shelving, food storage, shower totes, and more. Shop Now at The Container Store
Tips
- Shipping starts at $8.95 or is free with orders over $75. (Store pickup is free.)
- You can also get $5 off orders of $50 or more by texting "SIGNUP" to 22922.
Sign In or Register