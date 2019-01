The Container Store cuts Elfa products during its Elfa Sale . (Prices are as marked.) Plus, it also takes home installation . Even better you'll receive a credit bonus ofdepending on how much you spend. ( Click here for details.) That's the best sale we've seen on these items. Opt for in-storeto dodge shipping charges, which start at $8.95. (You can also spend $75 or more to qualify for free shipping.) Deal ends February 10.