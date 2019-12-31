New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
$10 $796
online course
StackSocial offers The Complete Salesforce Lightning Certification Training Bundle for $19. Coupon code "DN50" drops that to $9.50. That's a savings of $787 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 217 lessons
- 19 hours of exam prep
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Udemy · 3 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15
software download
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $15. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle
$15 $1,194
download
StackSocial offers The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" cuts the price to $15. That's $2 under our April mention, $1,179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Power BI Essentials course
- Power BI Desktop course
- Microsoft Access VBA for Non Programmers course
- Microsoft Access Master Class: Beginner To Advanced course
- Access to Excel course
- Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class course
New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
The 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle
$16 $1,725
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
Features
- includes 78 hours of instruction over 5 courses
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $1,905
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription 10 Devices
$50
That's $850 off list and the best we could find
StackSocial offers a VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription for 10 Devices for $49.99. That's $850 off list and the lowest price we could find for this number of devices. (For further comparison, subscriptions start at $9.95/month if you buy direct from VPNSecure.) This software encrypts your traffic, hides your location and IP address, and allows you to bypass geolocation blocks online.
StackSocial · 2 days ago
VHS-to-Digital Video Transfer Device and Software Package
$14
$2 shipping
StackSocial offers this VHS-to-Digital Video Transfer Device and Software Package for $16.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $14.44. With $1.99 for shipping, that's $1 under the lowest price we could find for a similar device elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- easy video editing software
- converts all VHS & DVDs to mobile digital format
- USB 2.1
- compatible with Windows XP, 7, & 8
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer
$55
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $65. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.25. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $144 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,400W motor
- 2 speed settings
- 3 heat settings
- cool shot button
- diffuser & 2 flat nozzles
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription
$24
That's $1,230 off list price
StackSocial offers the Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99. Coupon code "DN40" drops it to $24. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $1,230 less than buying it directly from Ivacy. This VPN software works with up to five devices.
StackSocial · 1 day ago
The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle
$18 $2,030
free shipping
StackSocial offers The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for $34.99. Coupon code "DN50" cuts that to $17.50. That's a savings of $2,013 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 12 courses incl. data mining
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
Project & Management Certification Bundle
$39
That's a savings of $16
StackSocial offers the Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN40" cuts it to $23.40. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight course and 396 lessons.
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
That Daily Deal · 5 hrs ago
World Famous Sports Full Body 3D Camo Ghillie Suit
$27 $120
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the World Famous Sports Full Body 3D Camo Ghillie Suit in Woodland Camo for $27.49 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- includes a jacket, hood, and pants
- scent-free synthetic string
Sign In or Register