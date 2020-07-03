Coupon code "DN30" drops the price to $1,970 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 10 courses on taking photos, editing, lightroom, & more
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings. Shop Now
- Google Meet will be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available.
- Join or start meetings
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Spruce up your video calling environment with these downloadable backgrounds from Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Westworld, and more. (Those who would like to improve their assertiveness in the workplace might want to check out the Iron Throne option.) Shop Now
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
That's a savings of $60. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Get a 5-year subcription for $59.99.
- over 1,500 curated channels
- over 50,000 world radio stations
Apply coupon code "DN10" to get this deal and save about 97% off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 5 courses with 81 lessons
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Save $423 off list price with coupon code "DN10". Buy Now at StackSocial
- 10 Hours of Content on Cocktails & Pro Bartending
Sign In or Register