Coupon code "DN10" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at StackSocial
- for game enthusiasts with not much programming/designing expertise
- hundreds of royalty-free assets for making your own 3D game
It's a savings of $20 and a great deal for a freehand writing experience for Windows 10. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- take notes, plan your day, draw a sketch, and more
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in. Shop Now
- It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
- tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- multiphase delay modulation
- density control
- 8 presets
- VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Use coupon code "DN20" to save an extra $16 off the sale price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- a full suite of integrated applications to help your business grow rapidly
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
Sign In or Register