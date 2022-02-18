Get this price via coupon code "DN30". Buy Now at StackSocial
- 4 courses
Save on tax software for every kind of filing, with prices starting from $29.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal and State Tax Software for $39.99 ($20 off).
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop the lowest prices around on a range of tax software. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + State CD for $39.99 (low by $10).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Get this price via coupon code "DN30". Buy Now at StackSocial
- 9 courses
Apply coupon code "SMS10" to save 93% off and increase your chances of getting a new job. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Automated job application
- Up to 150 job applications each day
- 1 weekly consultation call
- CV Improvement Tips
- Unlimited Linkedin profile emails
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
Sign In or Register