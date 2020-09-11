New
StackSocial · 26 mins ago
The Complete Big Data eBook & Video Course Bundle
$26 $30

Coupon code "DN15" makes it the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • 5 eBooks + over 23 hours of content on Apache, Spark, Hadoop, and more
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 9/11/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register