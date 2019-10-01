Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of $2,674 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now
That's tied with our February mention and $12 less than we could find for a similar course. Shop Now
That's $12 under the best price we could find for a similar course. (We saw it for free in our February mention also.) Shop Now
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle for $69 with free shipping. That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
