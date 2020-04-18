Open Offer in New Tab
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
The Complete 30-Day Italian Language Learning Bundle
$22 $26

You'd pay $289 for Rosetta Stone's Italian software, so why not start here for $22? Plus, you'll get lifetime access. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DN15" to get this price.
Features
  • 503 lessons over 8 courses in fundamental Italian vernacular, grammar, & structure
  • 25 hours of content
  • lifetime access
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 4/18/2020
