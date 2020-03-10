Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 41 mins ago
The Cellar Whiteware Coupe Pasta Bowl
$6 $17
pickup

It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • 8.4" bowl
  • dishwasher- and microwave-safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/10/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's The Cellar Glassware Basics
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register