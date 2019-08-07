- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the The Cellar Iridescent Rainbow 16-Piece Flatware Set for $28.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Stone & Beam Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12 in Royal Trim for $22.81 with free shipping. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the International Silver Carleigh 67-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $36.15 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $37.04. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor Collection 7-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that price to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Classic Cotton Full/Queen Blanket in several colors for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $23 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $26. (For further comparison, it was $5 less in April.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register