New
The Body Shop · 1 hr ago
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $40
This is the highest sitewide discount we've seen from Body Shop in the last year. Save on bath and body, skin care, makeup, and gift sets. Shop Now at The Body Shop
Tips
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders over $40. Pickup may also be available.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/17/2022
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
L&L Skin Sonic Gua Sha Device
$60 $100
free shipping
Take $40 off with coupon code "40IOHB7R". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by L&L Skin Tech via Amazon.
Features
- includes USB charging cable, cleansing towel, and storage bag
- high-frequency vibration
- heat therapy
- Model: MIO1
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wahl Cordless Mini Pro Hair Clipper Kit
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 off list and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $21 at eBay from a reputable seller. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Includes a battery clipper, AA battery, blade guard, barber comb, mustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, drawstring storage pouch, 6 guide combs, and instructions
- self-sharpening
- Model: 9307-1301
eBay · 3 days ago
Designer Fragrances at eBay
Up to 92% off
free shipping
Save on Versace, Burberry, Paco Robanne, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- all are sold by foreverlux via eBay
- pictured is the Obsession by Calvin Klein 3.4 oz. EDP Perfume for $19.57 ($58 off)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Micro Touch Titanium Trim Hair Cutting Tool
$16 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 attachments
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: fr-Hair-03h-726
Sign In or Register