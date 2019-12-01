Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
The Body Shop · 28 mins ago
The Body Shop Black Friday Sale
Shop Now

The 2019 Black Friday sale for The Body Shop is live. You can get 40% off storewide online or in-store, plus shipping is free for online purchases. In addition, you can get a Black Friday tote for $49 (a $128 value), 50% off seasonal scents, and 5 for $5 bath bombs. Shop Now at The Body Shop

Features
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Store Events The Body Shop The Body Shop
Black Friday Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register