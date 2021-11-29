Homary discounts a range of sofas during its Cyber Monday Sale. There's also large value discounts coupons available at checkout on a first come first serve basis to save $100 with orders of $200 or more, $200 with $400, $500 with $1,000, and $800 with $1,600. Plus, get 48 hours dispatch and free shipping. Shop Now at Homary
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 78.5" L x 34.5" W x 33" H
- multi-position split back
- 600-lb. weight limit
- linen upholstery
- Model: 2211429WC
That's the lowest price we could find by over $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 3 to 4 weeks
- It's available in Pink Velvet only at this price (others are slightly more)
- twin over twin size
- daybed dimensions: 85.5” x 48” x 37”, trundle dimensions: 75” x 40” x 11.5”
That's the best price we could find by $551. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- In Brown or Grey
- 6-piece sectional featuring 3 reclining chairs
- Leather gel upholstery
- 2.0 high-density foam cushioning
- Reversible console with storage and cupholders
- Model: SC-SL-0302
It's $459 under list and the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Dark Brown.
- Faux leather
- Birch wood legs
- Model: 107580
It's $205 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Homary
- 39.4" adjustable chain
- E26 base
- measures 10.2" x 4.3"
Save on nearly 100 sideboards and buffets in a wide selection of styles and colors. Shop Now at Homary
Apply code "Deal30%" to save $76. Buy Now at Homary
- sliding front doors
- constructed from metal, particle board, leather, and foam
- 39.4'' x13.8'' x18.9''
- dust with a soft, dry cloth and keep away from heat