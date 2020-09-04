New
The Art of Shaving · 1 hr ago
extra 15% off sitewide
Apply coupon code "TAOS15AFF" to save 15% sitewide. Shop Now at The Art of Shaving
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Replaceable Razor Stand w/ Blades
$10 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XX7MMXBQ" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Weihuiwangluokeji via Amazon.
Features
- 2 holders
- 30 blades
- flexible hinges and lubrication strips
Target · 1 wk ago
Wahl 20-Piece Clip 'n Trim 2-in-1 Hair Cutting Clipper/Trimmer Kit
$27 $35
pickup
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $5.99 on shipping.
Features
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1701
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gillette ProGlide Power Razor
$10 via Sub & Save $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on page $2 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe and Save to get this deal, which cuts this razor to about a buck less than you'd pay at your local Target. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes handle, one cartridge, and battery
- 5 anti-friction blades with microcombs to guide stubble
- enhanced Lubrastrip
- Flexball built-in to handle
Amazon · 1 wk ago
BIC Flex 4 Sensitive Hybrid Men's 4-Blade Disposable Razor 2-Pack
$6 via Sub. & Save $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to knock off a few cents. That's a shipped low by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2 handles and 8 cartridges in total
Sign In or Register