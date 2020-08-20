New
The Alto Collection for PC (Epic Games)
Save $10 on this new release indie snowboarding title that just launched today. It's a two-game compilation with full access to Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey originally released on mobile. (This is the first time Alto's Odyssey has been available on PC.) Shop Now at Epic Games Store

  • over 120 levels, 360 goals, 7 unique characters, and a workshop full of upgrades
