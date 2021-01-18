Coupon code "SMS10" cuts the price – each of these 11 courses is valued at $199, and similar courses cost around $15 apiece elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 11 courses, including "Amazon PPC Advertising Masterclass", "Amazon Product Research Challenge", and "Amazon FBA Tycoon: The Ultimate Private Label Masterclass"
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
It's $20 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- real-time source and device capture & broadcasting
Tax season is just around the corner, so take this opportunity to save on physical and digital editions of the TurboTax range. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Intuit TurboTax Premier 2020 Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file for PC/Mac for $54.90 (low by $20).
Save on a wide variety of apps for your PC. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is X410 for $9.99 ($40 off).
- X410, PDF Converter for Office, Money Pro, Diarium, and more
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
StackSocial offers The Complete Business Plan In One Course Ft. Chris Haroun for $14. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $10.50. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 61 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
- 13-step methodology to create a business plan
- 50 business plan templates & 25 business presentations specifically made for startups
Sign In or Register