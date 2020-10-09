Coupon code "DN40" drops it to the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 9 courses (Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course For Beginners, Advanced Python Training, and more)
You've seen the memes. Now you can get the Pro version of the software that nobody has ever paid for! Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- file archiver utility
- extract, create, and convert multiple archives at once
- decompression function for different formats
That's a $40 value for free. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- video merge, cut, trim, split, compress, fast/slow motion
- 30+ video transition effects
- add voice to video or mute voice
- add lighting or foam effect
- add text
Save on over 80 beginner and Intermediate courses. Shop Now at Udemy
- go at your own pace
- learn from industry experts
Save on over 30 options. Shop Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "DN10" to save a total of $21 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- convert Spotify songs, albums, or playlists to MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
That's a savings of $2. Buy Now at StackSocial
- four LED lights for charging status
- magnetic center ring
- built-in 950mAh battery
Use coupon code "DN15" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at StackSocial
- unlimited access to 1,500+ beginner to advanced yoga and fitness classes
Sign In or Register