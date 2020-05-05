Open Offer in New Tab
Thank You Meal for First Responders
free

If you're a first responder (or know someone who is), stop by McDonald's for a free meal. Healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis can get a breakfast or lunch/dinner on the house. Shop Now

  • First responders will need to show identification to get their meals.
  • breakfast or lunch/dinner
  • Expires 5/5/2020
