Ending today, Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Necklace Shift Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $40.28. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Besshopie via Amazon offers its Besshopie Women's Bohemian V-Neck Maxi Dress in several colors for $23.99. Coupon code "G2E93QT5" cuts the price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Belted Lace Dress in Cloud for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Embellished Shift Dress in Deep Black or Intrepid Blue for $39.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops that to $33.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Belted Dress in Grecian Blue for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $59 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Donald Durhams 1-Pound Rockhard Water Putty for $1.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
