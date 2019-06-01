Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Flounce-Hem Maxi Dress in several colors (Neutral Animal pictured) for $49.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $7 under our mention from a month ago, $50 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in sizes XS to XXL