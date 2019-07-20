Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Embellished High-Low Dress in several colors (Wild Plum pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from XS to XXL
M90 via Amazon offers its M90 Women's Cold Shoulder Dress with Pockets in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "JHDPQN2N" drops that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in size S to XXL
Hommee-US via Amazon offers the Romacci Women's Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $14.39. Coupon code "7VT4LQU6" cuts the price to $9.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 5XL
Ltflbp via Amazon offers the Ltflbp Women's Sleeveless Bodycon Dress in 1# Black for $20.99. Coupon code "SW9BE98D" cuts that to $14.27. With free shipping for Prime members that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The small size option is $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members via the same code above.
- available in sizes S to XL
TianJL via Amazon offers the Sarin Mathews Women's Off-the-Shoulder Short Sleeve Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "U86VABCV" drops the price to $20.79. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress in Hibiscus for $45.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Tulip-Sleeve Sheath Dress in Blossom or Black for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15, although most sellers charge $119 or more. Buy Now
- Calvin Klein charges the same for the Regatta option
- Available in sizes 2 to 16
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Today only, That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
