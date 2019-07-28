- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Embellished High-Low Dress in several colors (Neutral Animal pictured) for $27.93 with free shipping. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was the same price last week, however it required in-store pickup.) Buy Now
TianJL via Amazon offers the Sarin Mathews Women's Off-the-Shoulder Short Sleeve Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "U86VABCV" drops the price to $20.79. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Floral-Print Dress in Light Blue Heather for $15.53 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress in Hibiscus for $45.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Belted Dress in Grecian Blue for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $59 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy''s takes up to 79% off a selection of men's swimwear for a final price of $11.99 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, you'll bag free shipping. That's the largest discount we've seen for men's swimwear this year, with the added bonus of free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
