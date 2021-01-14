Google Play · 21 mins ago
TextNow: Free Texting & Calling App
free

Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play

  • text and call without WiFi
3 comments
ImPhlip
I just installed Signal since I've been reading WhatsApp/FB will Start saving your chats and wanting more personal info.
3 hr 30 min ago
ImPhlip
I think I had this a long time ago which had the free texting but no calls unless you watched ads.
I did like it for giving out the number and not your real number.

I'll have to try the using it for social media signups. A review said doesn't work.
3 hr 31 min ago
bentl11111
Read the negative reviews carefully ... there's reason why so many people hate it. Even if you pay, they still hammer you with ads. The positive reviews look waaaay too much like fake reviews. Run away!
10 hr 51 min ago