Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator in Teal for $119.99. Plus, you'll receive around $29.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $5 under our April mention in a different color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 320x240 color display
- 54kb RAM and 3MB flash ROM
- approved for PSAT, SAT, ACT, AP, and IB exams
- can still be programmed to play games during math class
Expires 7/18/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Texas Instruments Ti-84 Plus Graphing Calculator for $88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- approved for the PSAT, SAT, ACT, IB, and AP exams
- 10-digit, 8-line LCD
- Model: TI-84
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99. Coupon code "DealNews10" cuts it to $11.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
Amazon discounts a selection of school essentials, kids' clothing, backpacks, computers, electronics, and more during its Amazon Happy School Year Event. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
WeekWin via Amazon offers the CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner in Blue or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "190710PL" cuts that to $5.70. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- bookmark ribbon
- inside pocket
- pen holder
- 8.3" x 5.7"
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
