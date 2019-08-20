- Create an Account or Login
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Texas Instruments T-Inspire CX-II Color Graphing Calculator in Blue for $129.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $103.99. Plus, you'll bag $20.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $21 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator for $88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Texas Instruments TI-30X IIS 2-Line Scientific Calculator in several colors (Blue pictured) for $8.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $2, although most charge $12.99 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of school essentials, kids' clothing, backpacks, computers, electronics, and more during its Amazon Happy School Year Event. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom via Rakuten offers the Yescom 40x40" Window Door Awning Sun Shade 2-Pack for $79.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $63.91. Plus, you'll bag $12.78 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's a savings of at least $39 altogether. Buy Now
