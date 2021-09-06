Teva Labor Day Markdown Event: Up to 50% off
Teva
Teva Labor Day Markdown Event
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35+

Get huge savings on a variety of styles for your entire family. Choose from sandals, wedges, athletics, hikers, and more. Shop Now at Teva

  Posted by Kim Bishop.
  • Pictured is the Teva Women's Midform Universal Leopard for $39.99 ($45 off).
  • Why does she love this deal? "During the summer months I need shoes that can go from gardening to brunch without missing a beat. I discovered Teva about 3 years ago and I've been hooked since. They are so comfy and so affordable that I usually get two pairs at once to change up my style."
