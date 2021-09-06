Teva Labor Day Markdown Event: Up to 50% off

New
Teva · 32 mins ago
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35+
Get huge savings on a variety of styles for your entire family. Choose from sandals, wedges, athletics, hikers, and more. Shop Now at Teva
Tips
- Posted by Kim Bishop.
- Pictured is the Teva Women's Midform Universal Leopard for $39.99 ($45 off).
- Why does she love this deal? "During the summer months I need shoes that can go from gardening to brunch without missing a beat. I discovered Teva about 3 years ago and I've been hooked since. They are so comfy and so affordable that I usually get two pairs at once to change up my style."
Details
Comments
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Nautica · 5 days ago
Nautica Men's Vivien Knit Sneakers
$8.98 $50
free shipping w/ $50
Apply coupon code "NREWARD010" for the best price we could find by at least $26. Buy Now at Nautica
Tips
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.
Vans · 1 wk ago
Vans Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 200 items. Shop Now at Vans
New
Nike · 3 hrs ago
Nike Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Men's sneakers start from $34.97, women's sneakers from $33.97, men's jackets from $43.97, and women's leggings from $28.97, among other discounts. Shop Now at Nike
Tips
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shoes.com · 8 hrs ago
Shoes.com Labor Day Sale
extra 40% off
free shipping w/ $50
Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts an extra 40% off thousands of styles – it's the best coupon discount we've seen in over two years. Shop Now at Shoes.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Skechers Men's Sport After Burn M.Fit Slip On Shoes for $35.97 after code (low by $6).
Sign In or Register