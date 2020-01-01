Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
27 mins ago
Tetris Effect for PC
$20 $40
via Epic Games Store

Half price and the first time this iteration of Tetris has been discounted on PC. Buy Now

Tips
  • Redeem the $10 off coupon on the main page of the Epic Games Store to get this price.
  • When this was originally released on console last year, it won several game of the year awards. Yes, a Tetris game won awards in 2018. It's that good.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Computer Games
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register