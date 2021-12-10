tesvor.com · 32 mins ago
$185 $265
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TE80" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at tesvor.com
Features
- 2,000Pa strong suction
- self-charging
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Belk · 1 day ago
Mahli 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
$25 $100
pickup
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
Features
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Samsung Jetbot Robotic Mop
$198 $300
free shipping
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Eufy RoboVac 25C Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$99 $250
free shipping
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Amazon · 2 wks ago
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop
$349 $450
free shipping
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
