Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Daily Steals · 28 mins ago
Tespo Shiatsu Foot & Ankle Massager with Leg Compression
$74 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DNTESPO" to get this price.
Features
  • otation ball, rolling stick, heating, and air compression
  • 3 kneading intensities and 3 air pressure levels
  • soothing heat
  • auto shutoff
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNTESPO "
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Health & Beauty Daily Steals
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register