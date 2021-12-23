Avoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States. (The cost is typically about $0.25 per KW otherwise.) Shop Now
- Valid Thursday, December 23, 2021 through Sunday, December 26, 2021 before 10 AM and after 7 PM.
- Supercharging locations in 11 states
Expires 12/26/2021
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5171021" to drop it to $12.99. That's a $7 low. Buy Now at UntilGone
- individual laser control
- motion activated
- Model: EL0025
Prices start from $52, with almost 50 multi-packs on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Power Stop Autospecialty Front Replacement Brake Kit for $51.86 (most charge $89).
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- steel belt clip
- polycarbonate case
- 48" Kevlar retractable cord
- Model: 0S48-805
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Need a last-minute gift? Save up to 20% on gift cards for popular stores and restaurants, including Lowe's, Kohl's, Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory, Jiffy Lube, Ihop, REI, and more. Shop Now
- Most cards have email delivery. Select cards also have a physical card option.
Get a year of AMC+ for only $1.99 per month, which is a savings of over 70%. Buy Now
- The Walking Dead Universe
- Shudder
- Sundance Now
- iFC Films Unlimited
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2022. Plus, 85% of the proceeds from every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now
- Delivery may take 14 to 35 days.
That's $3 less than Steam charges. Shop Now
- Login and click the scroll to claim option to get this freebie.
