Walmart · 1 hr ago
Terro Liquid Ant Bait 6-Pack
$5
That's the best we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • pre-filled bait stations
  • made with 5.4% sodium tetraborate decahydrate (Borax)
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
