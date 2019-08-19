Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Terra Matrix Woven Olefin 5x8-Foot Area Rug in Chocolate/Tan for $24.80 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $34 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Overstock.com offers The Curated Nomad Grove Handmade Braided Cotton Area Rug in Multi with prices starting from $29.74 plus $4.95 for shipping. (Orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; keep in mind for bigger sizes.) That's tied with last week's mention and, based on the lowest price available, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $5.
Update: Shipping is now $1. Shop Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh 8x10-Foot Adirondack Vera Ombre Rug in Ivory/Silver for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Safavieh 5'1" x 7'6" Dallas Shag Collection Area Rug in Ivory/Dark Grey for $59.98 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
