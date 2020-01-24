Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Teqnio 32GB 12" Tablet w/ Keyboard & 1-Year Office 365
$69 $250
free shipping

That's $181 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Includes 1 year of Office 365 Personal + 1TB OneDrive storage
Leave a comment!

1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
Amount of RAM? Not even mentioned on the Walmart website. 32GB of storage prevents the owner from installing much.
59 min ago