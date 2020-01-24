Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Teqnio 32GB 11.6" Tablet with Keyboard
$69 $250
free shipping

That's $181 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Includes 1 year of Office 365 Personal + 1TB OneDrive storage
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
