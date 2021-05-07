Tenvis 2K 3MP Indoor Security Camera for $19
Tenvis 2K 3MP Indoor Security Camera
$19 $38
TikTech offers the Tenvis 2K 3MP Indoor Security Camera for $37.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $18.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com

  • 2560x1440 resolution
  • smart sound detection
  • two way audio
  • auto night vision
  • works with Alexa
  • Expires 5/10/2021
