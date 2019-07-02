New
Today only, Meh offers the Tenergy 200-watt Immersion Blender & Mixer Set for $19 plus $5 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- adjustable speed
- 17-oz. chopping bowl
- 24-oz. measuring cup
- incl. blender, whisk attachment, chopper, and beaker
Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor
$244 $545
free shipping
Sur La Table offers the Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor for $243.96. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
- 12 hardness settings
- 1.5 quart (1L) bowl capacity
- Automatic or manual functionality
- Keep cool setting for up to 3 hours
- Model: BCI600XL
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker
$20 $46
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- makes a 4" waffle bowl
- non-stick grids
Air Fryers at Home Depot
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot takes up to 45% off select air fryers. Shipping is free with orders of $45 or more, or choose in-store pickup to dodge the $6.79 shipping fee. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Vremi 16 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle 3-Pack
$14 $55
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the Vremi 16 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle 3-Pack in Red/Blue/Black for $14 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- They keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours
