Newegg offers the Tenda Nova MW6 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack for $149.99. Coupon code "EMCTCVA34" cuts that to $99.99. With free shipping. that's $20 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $49.) Buy Now
WifiSky via Amazon offers its Comfast WiFi Range Extender for $39.99. Coupon code "35MOLIGR" drops the price to $25.99. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find by $4 Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Archer C1200 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Ethernet Router for $59.99. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to cut it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Netgear AC750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender for $17.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $17.74 and avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and $37 less than buying a new one. Buy Now
NeweggFlash offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Buy Now
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Tayama Turbo Oven with Extender Ring for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Newegg offers downloads of Fallout 4 for Windows for $7.49. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that price to $6.67. That's the lowest price we've seen for this game and low today by about a buck. Buy Now
