Tenda Nova MW6 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack
$100 $150
free shipping

Newegg offers the Tenda Nova MW6 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack for $149.99. Coupon code "EMCTCVA34" cuts that to $99.99. With free shipping. that's $20 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $49.) Buy Now

Features
  • each node covers up to 2,000 sq. ft (6,000 sq. ft total)
  • works with Alexa, Google Assistant, streaming devices and advanced appliances
  • link up to 90 wireless devices
  • Code "EMCTCVA34"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
