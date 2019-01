better networking via Amazon offers the Tenda Nova MW5s Mesh Router WiFi System 3-Pack for $159.99. Coupon code "32TBI1RP" together with the on-page clippable coupon cuts that to. Plus,applies. They're compatible with Amazon Alexa, feature 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi frequency bands, and offer WiFi coverage for up to 3,500 square feet. Deal ends February 2.