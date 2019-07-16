sponsored
Tenda official via Amazon offers the Tenda MW6 Nova Wave 2 Mesh Router WiFi System 3-Pack for $149.99 with free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for up to 6,000 square feet
- works with Alexa and Google digital assistants
Details
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 2 hr ago
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Linksys E2500 N600 Dual-Band 802.11n WiFi Router
$30 $45
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Linksys E2500 N600 Dual-Band 802.11n Wireless Router for $29.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
- WPA/WPA2 encryption and SPI firewall
- Model: E2500-NP
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
RAVPower FileHub WiFi Travel Router
$39 $60
free shipping
HooToo-US via Amazon offers the RAVPower FileHub WiFi Travel Router for $59.98. Coupon code "PRIMEDN8" cuts the price to $39.19. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 6,700mAh external battery pack
- SD card reader
- NAS file server
- wireless router
- media streaming file hub
- Model: RP-WD009
