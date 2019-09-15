Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Tenda official via Amazon offers the Tenda MW6 Nova Wave 2 Mesh Router WiFi System 3-Pack for $199.99. Coupon code "18OFFMW63PK" cuts it to $99.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tenda Nova Mw6 Mesh Wifi Router 2-Pack in White for $70.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $80, although we saw it for $10 less in August. Buy Now
