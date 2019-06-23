sponsored
Tenda official · 1 hr ago
$85
free shipping
Tenda Official via Amazon offers the Tenda MW3 Mesh Router WiFi System 3-Pack for $84.99 with free shipping. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for up to 4,000 square feet
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant
Details
Expires 6/23/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Refurb Linksys 802.11ac Smart Gigabit Router
$35
free shipping
Kanga Supply via Amazon offers the refurbished Linksys EA7300-RM AC1750 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Smart Gigabit Router for $34.89 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $92 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
- 90-day Linksys warranty applies
Features
- dual-core processor
- wireless data rates up to 1.7GB/s
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Gigabit WAN port
- 3 external antennas
- USB 3.0
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Asus ASUS Lyra Trio WiFi Home Router System
$167
free shipping
Amazon offers the ASUS Lyra Trio WiFi Home Router System for $166.10 with free shipping. That's $32 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $133.)
Update: The price has increased to $166.99. Buy Now
- Newegg offers this for a buck more
Features
- 5,400 square feet of coverage
- parental controls
- Alexa compatibility
- Model: MAP-AC1750
Amazon · 3 days ago
Netgear Orbi Pro Tri-Band WiFi System
$348 $528
free shipping
Amazon offers the Netgear Orbi Pro AC3000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wireless System bundled with the Netgear 8-port Gigabit Unmanaged Switch for $347.60 with free shipping. That's $52 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for both by $180 today.
Update: The price has increased to $347.90. Buy Now
Features
- Router covers up to 5,000 square feet and supports up to 40 connections
- Switch features integrated cable management
Ends Today
eBay · 1 day ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 6 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
